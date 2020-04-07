3237 Del Amo Boulevard

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.......Smart house for rent!

A beautifully re-done 4 bed 2 bath home is up for rent in the established neighborhood of Lakewood. Right across the street from the newly renovated Bolivar Park and down the street from the newly built LBX Hangar. This home is perfect for a young family, equipped with all the modern touches you would need. Smart switches are installed throughout the house so you can control lighting right from your phone. Also, Ring security systems + (ADT system which is included for free) are set up already. You don’t want to miss this great opportunity in a quite, charming, and safe neighborhood, come and schedule a walk through at your families new home. Oh and did we mention the award winning schools?

What’s included:Brand New Fridge Brand new Washer Brand new Dryer Brand New Windows throughout Original Wood floors Recessed lighting throughout the Home A/C unit 2 Ring security cameras 1 fully paid for ADT home system 6 curtains + Rods already installed TV Mount already placed

4 closets (2 walk in) Newly done electrical throughout Home New French Doors Backyard fire pit New outdoor hanging bulb lights Smart Switches installed throughout