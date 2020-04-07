All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 3237 Del Amo Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
3237 Del Amo Boulevard
Last updated January 12 2020 at 3:18 AM

3237 Del Amo Boulevard

3237 Del Amo Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3237 Del Amo Boulevard, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.......Smart house for rent!
A beautifully re-done 4 bed 2 bath home is up for rent in the established neighborhood of Lakewood. Right across the street from the newly renovated Bolivar Park and down the street from the newly built LBX Hangar. This home is perfect for a young family, equipped with all the modern touches you would need. Smart switches are installed throughout the house so you can control lighting right from your phone. Also, Ring security systems + (ADT system which is included for free) are set up already. You don’t want to miss this great opportunity in a quite, charming, and safe neighborhood, come and schedule a walk through at your families new home. Oh and did we mention the award winning schools?
What’s included:Brand New Fridge Brand new Washer Brand new Dryer Brand New Windows throughout Original Wood floors Recessed lighting throughout the Home A/C unit 2 Ring security cameras 1 fully paid for ADT home system 6 curtains + Rods already installed TV Mount already placed
4 closets (2 walk in) Newly done electrical throughout Home New French Doors Backyard fire pit New outdoor hanging bulb lights Smart Switches installed throughout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 Del Amo Boulevard have any available units?
3237 Del Amo Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 3237 Del Amo Boulevard have?
Some of 3237 Del Amo Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 Del Amo Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3237 Del Amo Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 Del Amo Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3237 Del Amo Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 3237 Del Amo Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3237 Del Amo Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3237 Del Amo Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 Del Amo Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 Del Amo Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3237 Del Amo Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3237 Del Amo Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3237 Del Amo Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 Del Amo Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 Del Amo Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3237 Del Amo Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3237 Del Amo Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood Accessible Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with BalconyLakewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles