Lakewood, CA
3036 Sage Place
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

3036 Sage Place

3036 Sage Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3036 Sage Pl, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bring your clothes and move right into this newer, beautiful and tastefully FURNISHED home!! This turnkey tri-level beauty is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. Beautiful laminated floors cover the first and second floors. On the lower floor is a play room/office and half bath with direct access from the 2 car garage. The main level features an open floor plan kitchen, dinning area, family room with wall mounted tv and half bath. The third level includes 3 bedrooms, two full baths and laundry room. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and master bathroom. Close to freeway, restaurants and shopping! This community was built in 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 Sage Place have any available units?
3036 Sage Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 3036 Sage Place have?
Some of 3036 Sage Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 Sage Place currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Sage Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Sage Place pet-friendly?
No, 3036 Sage Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 3036 Sage Place offer parking?
Yes, 3036 Sage Place offers parking.
Does 3036 Sage Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 Sage Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Sage Place have a pool?
No, 3036 Sage Place does not have a pool.
Does 3036 Sage Place have accessible units?
No, 3036 Sage Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Sage Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 Sage Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3036 Sage Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3036 Sage Place does not have units with air conditioning.
