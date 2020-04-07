3036 Sage Place

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Bring your clothes and move right into this newer, beautiful and tastefully FURNISHED home!! This turnkey tri-level beauty is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. Beautiful laminated floors cover the first and second floors. On the lower floor is a play room/office and half bath with direct access from the 2 car garage. The main level features an open floor plan kitchen, dinning area, family room with wall mounted tv and half bath. The third level includes 3 bedrooms, two full baths and laundry room. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and master bathroom. Close to freeway, restaurants and shopping! This community was built in 2015.