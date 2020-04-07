2953 Silva St.

Amenities

Beautiful Lakewood Home Loaded with Upgrades! - Now Leasing! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Lakewood home that has been completely remodeled and expanded from its original floor plan to include over 1200 square feet of living space. The spacious living room and attached formal dining area boasts original and beautifully refinished hardwood floors, spanning the main living areas and all three bedrooms. The gourmet kitchen has been recently updated to include rich, maple cabinets, granite counters and comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar that opens the the large dining area. attached to the kitchen is a separate service/laundry room with added storage and laundry connections.



There is a master bedroom located at the front of the home that has an en-suite bathroom which includes a vanity sink and tiled shower stall. The master bedroom also has as small retreat area and dual wardrobe closets. The remaining 2 bedrooms are nicely sized and each includes a wardrobe closet, ceiling fan and blinds at each window. There is a large hallway bathroom that services the e remaining bedrooms that has a vanity sink, tub/shower, and ample storage.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

