Lakewood, CA
2953 Silva St.
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

2953 Silva St.

2953 Silva St · No Longer Available
Location

2953 Silva St, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Lakewood Home Loaded with Upgrades! - Now Leasing! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Lakewood home that has been completely remodeled and expanded from its original floor plan to include over 1200 square feet of living space. The spacious living room and attached formal dining area boasts original and beautifully refinished hardwood floors, spanning the main living areas and all three bedrooms. The gourmet kitchen has been recently updated to include rich, maple cabinets, granite counters and comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar that opens the the large dining area. attached to the kitchen is a separate service/laundry room with added storage and laundry connections.

There is a master bedroom located at the front of the home that has an en-suite bathroom which includes a vanity sink and tiled shower stall. The master bedroom also has as small retreat area and dual wardrobe closets. The remaining 2 bedrooms are nicely sized and each includes a wardrobe closet, ceiling fan and blinds at each window. There is a large hallway bathroom that services the e remaining bedrooms that has a vanity sink, tub/shower, and ample storage.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4766452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 Silva St. have any available units?
2953 Silva St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 2953 Silva St. have?
Some of 2953 Silva St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2953 Silva St. currently offering any rent specials?
2953 Silva St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 Silva St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2953 Silva St. is pet friendly.
Does 2953 Silva St. offer parking?
Yes, 2953 Silva St. offers parking.
Does 2953 Silva St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2953 Silva St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 Silva St. have a pool?
No, 2953 Silva St. does not have a pool.
Does 2953 Silva St. have accessible units?
No, 2953 Silva St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 Silva St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2953 Silva St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2953 Silva St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2953 Silva St. has units with air conditioning.
