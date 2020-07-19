All apartments in Lakewood
2948 Daneland Ave.
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

2948 Daneland Ave.

2948 Daneland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2948 Daneland Street, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2948 Daneland Ave. Available 04/25/19 Wonderful Lakewood 3 Bedroom Home! - This property is located in the heart of Lakewood, just blocks away from Lakewood Mall and has boasts recent paint, inside and out. The home features an original floor plan with over 1000 square feet, a large formal dining area off the main living room, a large bay window and fresh flooring and paint. The remodeled kitchen boasts black granite counters, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, beautiful wood cabinets and a large pantry closet. An attached pantry/laundry room includes washer & dryer hook ups. The home features a large 2-car detached garage with and automatic garage door opener and a covered patio overlooking a beautifully landscaped rear yard. Located near South Street and Lakewood Blvd.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE3384547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2948 Daneland Ave. have any available units?
2948 Daneland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 2948 Daneland Ave. have?
Some of 2948 Daneland Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2948 Daneland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2948 Daneland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 Daneland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2948 Daneland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2948 Daneland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2948 Daneland Ave. offers parking.
Does 2948 Daneland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2948 Daneland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 Daneland Ave. have a pool?
No, 2948 Daneland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2948 Daneland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2948 Daneland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 Daneland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2948 Daneland Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2948 Daneland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2948 Daneland Ave. has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

