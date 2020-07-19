Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2948 Daneland Ave. Available 04/25/19 Wonderful Lakewood 3 Bedroom Home! - This property is located in the heart of Lakewood, just blocks away from Lakewood Mall and has boasts recent paint, inside and out. The home features an original floor plan with over 1000 square feet, a large formal dining area off the main living room, a large bay window and fresh flooring and paint. The remodeled kitchen boasts black granite counters, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, beautiful wood cabinets and a large pantry closet. An attached pantry/laundry room includes washer & dryer hook ups. The home features a large 2-car detached garage with and automatic garage door opener and a covered patio overlooking a beautifully landscaped rear yard. Located near South Street and Lakewood Blvd.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE3384547)