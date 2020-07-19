All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 2749 Dollar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
2749 Dollar Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2749 Dollar Street

2749 Dollar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2749 Dollar Street, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Honey, stop the car! This beautiful Lakewood home has such curb appeal, as you walk up to the front door along a brick walkway, you are greeted with a beautiful out door patio and front door. As you walk in you will notice the stunning hardwood flooring, and the formal living and dining area. The home has a beautiful upgraded kitchen with all appliances and granite counters and dark wood cabinets. The laundry room is off the kitchen and separate, and can hold the larger front load side by side machines. The home has crown molding and recessed lighting, AIR CONDITIONING and has spared no detail. The Living Room has a picturesque window overlooking the back manicured yard, another patio area and space that is great for entertaining. You can enter the back yard off the kitchen/laundry room or the living room, which gives you great access for back yard events. The long driveway leads to a 2 car garage, and can hold several cars off street. The Gardening included! The home is immaculate, and ready for move in by 12/7/18!

Please contact the office at 562-433-4700 for an appointment to see the home! CaDRE#01961007

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2749 Dollar Street have any available units?
2749 Dollar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 2749 Dollar Street have?
Some of 2749 Dollar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2749 Dollar Street currently offering any rent specials?
2749 Dollar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 Dollar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2749 Dollar Street is pet friendly.
Does 2749 Dollar Street offer parking?
Yes, 2749 Dollar Street offers parking.
Does 2749 Dollar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2749 Dollar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 Dollar Street have a pool?
No, 2749 Dollar Street does not have a pool.
Does 2749 Dollar Street have accessible units?
No, 2749 Dollar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 Dollar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2749 Dollar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2749 Dollar Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2749 Dollar Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balconies
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles