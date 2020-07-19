2749 Dollar Street

Amenities

Honey, stop the car! This beautiful Lakewood home has such curb appeal, as you walk up to the front door along a brick walkway, you are greeted with a beautiful out door patio and front door. As you walk in you will notice the stunning hardwood flooring, and the formal living and dining area. The home has a beautiful upgraded kitchen with all appliances and granite counters and dark wood cabinets. The laundry room is off the kitchen and separate, and can hold the larger front load side by side machines. The home has crown molding and recessed lighting, AIR CONDITIONING and has spared no detail. The Living Room has a picturesque window overlooking the back manicured yard, another patio area and space that is great for entertaining. You can enter the back yard off the kitchen/laundry room or the living room, which gives you great access for back yard events. The long driveway leads to a 2 car garage, and can hold several cars off street. The Gardening included! The home is immaculate, and ready for move in by 12/7/18!



Please contact the office at 562-433-4700 for an appointment to see the home! CaDRE#01961007



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.