21013 ALBURTIS - 21013

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3BR HOME IN LAKEWOOD EAST!! - Don't miss out on this clean 3Br/1Ba home in quiet neighborhood. The home has been freshly painted, and has beautiful hardwood floors thru-out. It has a spacious Living Room/Dining Room combination and a updated kitchen with granite counter tops, which opens out to the backyard and patio area. The bedrooms are of adequate size and have good closet space. There is a two car garage and plenty of off street parking. Lawn service is provided. Apply today!!



