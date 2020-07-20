All apartments in Lakewood
21013 ALBURTIS - 21013

21013 Alburtis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

21013 Alburtis Ave, Lakewood, CA 90715
Imperial Estates West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR HOME IN LAKEWOOD EAST!! - Don't miss out on this clean 3Br/1Ba home in quiet neighborhood. The home has been freshly painted, and has beautiful hardwood floors thru-out. It has a spacious Living Room/Dining Room combination and a updated kitchen with granite counter tops, which opens out to the backyard and patio area. The bedrooms are of adequate size and have good closet space. There is a two car garage and plenty of off street parking. Lawn service is provided. Apply today!!

(RLNE4864638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 have any available units?
21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 have?
Some of 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 currently offering any rent specials?
21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 pet-friendly?
No, 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 offer parking?
Yes, 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 offers parking.
Does 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 have a pool?
No, 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 does not have a pool.
Does 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 have accessible units?
No, 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 does not have accessible units.
Does 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21013 ALBURTIS - 21013 does not have units with air conditioning.
