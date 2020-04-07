All apartments in Lakewood
20729 Ibex Avenue

20729 Ibex Avenue · (626) 482-8818
Location

20729 Ibex Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90715
Eastern Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. The location is very impressive, being part of the ABC Unified educational system, yet not nearly impressive as the brand new construction. There are two units on this lot, but they are separate from each other. Both w/indoor laundry and equipped with Air Conditioning, granite counter tops, tiled bathrooms, new flooring, recessed lighting, paint, etc... New Everything! Easy freeway access while located near schools, shopping and recreation. Come see it, love it and make it your own!! DO NOT CALL, please Text

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

