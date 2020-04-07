Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly tennis court

12750 Centralia #138 Available 07/23/19 Lush Resort Setting for Townhouse at Lakewood Shores! - This truly unique home is located in Lakewood Shores, a lush gated community with views from both floors of the lake and streams and a wonderful lakeside patio. This beautiful townhouse has a seemingly endless list of amenities including pools, spas, guest parking and tennis courts. The home itself has been recently updated with slate floors, Berber carpeting, a modern and bright color scheme, tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, skylights and modern kitchen appliances. The kitchen features tile counter tops, a breakfast bar and the dining and living area has large windows looking out over the lake. The large master suite is located upstairs with 15-foot vaulted ceilings, a dual access wardrobe closet and a large walk-in closet, ceiling fan and a private vanity area which leads to the large bathroom. The second bedroom - also located upstairs, features a large wardrobe closet and vaulted ceilings. The large patio has a storage room with the washer and dryer included inside along with extra storage. This luxury home will please residents looking for a very modern feel in a resort-styled home community!



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:



We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE3309152)