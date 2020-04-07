All apartments in Lakewood
12750 Centralia #138

12750 Centralia Street · No Longer Available
Location

12750 Centralia Street, Lakewood, CA 90715
Lakewood Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
12750 Centralia #138 Available 07/23/19 Lush Resort Setting for Townhouse at Lakewood Shores! - This truly unique home is located in Lakewood Shores, a lush gated community with views from both floors of the lake and streams and a wonderful lakeside patio. This beautiful townhouse has a seemingly endless list of amenities including pools, spas, guest parking and tennis courts. The home itself has been recently updated with slate floors, Berber carpeting, a modern and bright color scheme, tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, skylights and modern kitchen appliances. The kitchen features tile counter tops, a breakfast bar and the dining and living area has large windows looking out over the lake. The large master suite is located upstairs with 15-foot vaulted ceilings, a dual access wardrobe closet and a large walk-in closet, ceiling fan and a private vanity area which leads to the large bathroom. The second bedroom - also located upstairs, features a large wardrobe closet and vaulted ceilings. The large patio has a storage room with the washer and dryer included inside along with extra storage. This luxury home will please residents looking for a very modern feel in a resort-styled home community!

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE3309152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12750 Centralia #138 have any available units?
12750 Centralia #138 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 12750 Centralia #138 have?
Some of 12750 Centralia #138's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12750 Centralia #138 currently offering any rent specials?
12750 Centralia #138 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12750 Centralia #138 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12750 Centralia #138 is pet friendly.
Does 12750 Centralia #138 offer parking?
Yes, 12750 Centralia #138 offers parking.
Does 12750 Centralia #138 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12750 Centralia #138 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12750 Centralia #138 have a pool?
Yes, 12750 Centralia #138 has a pool.
Does 12750 Centralia #138 have accessible units?
No, 12750 Centralia #138 does not have accessible units.
Does 12750 Centralia #138 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12750 Centralia #138 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12750 Centralia #138 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12750 Centralia #138 has units with air conditioning.
