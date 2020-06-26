All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 12054 207th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
12054 207th St
Last updated December 25 2019 at 5:48 AM

12054 207th St

12054 207th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12054 207th Street, Lakewood, CA 90715
Eastern Lakewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN HOUSE this Thursday 12:00 to 2:00pm or Fri 5:00 to 7:00pm.

Charming Classic Lakewood 2 BD 1 BA Home, with fresh paint, newer carpet, gated front yard, tranquil large backyard with a functional detached storage unit / tool shed. Newly installed laundry hook ups ready for use.Off Street Parking. No garage. Lawn service is included.

Please call 562-278-7162 to book a viewing. To apply, visit our web site at www.ggbproperties.com and click on the application and requirement tab. Those who choose to apply will be given priority to view the unit.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed by GGB Properties. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12054 207th St have any available units?
12054 207th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 12054 207th St have?
Some of 12054 207th St's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12054 207th St currently offering any rent specials?
12054 207th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12054 207th St pet-friendly?
No, 12054 207th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 12054 207th St offer parking?
Yes, 12054 207th St offers parking.
Does 12054 207th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12054 207th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12054 207th St have a pool?
No, 12054 207th St does not have a pool.
Does 12054 207th St have accessible units?
No, 12054 207th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12054 207th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12054 207th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12054 207th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12054 207th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles