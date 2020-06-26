12054 207th St

Amenities

w/d hookup parking carpet range

OPEN HOUSE this Thursday 12:00 to 2:00pm or Fri 5:00 to 7:00pm.



Charming Classic Lakewood 2 BD 1 BA Home, with fresh paint, newer carpet, gated front yard, tranquil large backyard with a functional detached storage unit / tool shed. Newly installed laundry hook ups ready for use.Off Street Parking. No garage. Lawn service is included.



Please call 562-278-7162 to book a viewing. To apply, visit our web site at www.ggbproperties.com and click on the application and requirement tab. Those who choose to apply will be given priority to view the unit.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed by GGB Properties. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.