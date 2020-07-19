All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11503 213th Street

11503 213th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11503 213th Street, Lakewood, CA 90715
Imperial Estates West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1,602 sq. ft. home in Lakewood has everything you've been looking for. This beautiful open floor plan, features a granite counter top kitchen with lots of cabinets, and decorative lighting. Relax in the spacious living room or entertain in the dining room. Spacious master and secondary rooms. Enjoy those warm summer nights on the back patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11503 213th Street have any available units?
11503 213th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 11503 213th Street have?
Some of 11503 213th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11503 213th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11503 213th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11503 213th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11503 213th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11503 213th Street offer parking?
No, 11503 213th Street does not offer parking.
Does 11503 213th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11503 213th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11503 213th Street have a pool?
No, 11503 213th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11503 213th Street have accessible units?
No, 11503 213th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11503 213th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11503 213th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11503 213th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11503 213th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
