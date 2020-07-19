All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11431 216th Street

11431 216th St · No Longer Available
Location

11431 216th St, Lakewood, CA 90715
Imperial Estates West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
This stunning home features plush carpeting, tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, and crackling fireplace in the living room. The dining area features large windows with a view of the rear yard and allows for ample natural lighting and opens to the main living areas, which features a formal entry area and a guest bathroom. The kitchen boasts modern appliances, tiled countertops, and beautiful natural wood cabinets. Located upstairs is 3 large bedrooms (3rd bedroom converted to an office/den) and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has tall vaulted ceilings, making the room feel large and open. The 3rd bedroom/study opens onto the large sundeck/balcony which also has a large storage room. The master bathroom features a large vanity sink and a huge wardrobe closet. On the ground floor there is a 2-car garage with automatic openers, laundry hook-ups in the garage, and tons of storage. This quaint community is immaculately maintained and features lush landscaping, guest parking and is located near Long Beach Town Center, Lakewood Equestrian Center, shops, dining and entertainment. Located near 215th St. and Longworth Ave.

For more information, call our office at (562) 989-9835 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.

DRE License #01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 2/4/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11431 216th Street have any available units?
11431 216th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 11431 216th Street have?
Some of 11431 216th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11431 216th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11431 216th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11431 216th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11431 216th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11431 216th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11431 216th Street offers parking.
Does 11431 216th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11431 216th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11431 216th Street have a pool?
No, 11431 216th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11431 216th Street have accessible units?
No, 11431 216th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11431 216th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11431 216th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11431 216th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11431 216th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

