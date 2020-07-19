11431 216th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

This stunning home features plush carpeting, tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, and crackling fireplace in the living room. The dining area features large windows with a view of the rear yard and allows for ample natural lighting and opens to the main living areas, which features a formal entry area and a guest bathroom. The kitchen boasts modern appliances, tiled countertops, and beautiful natural wood cabinets. Located upstairs is 3 large bedrooms (3rd bedroom converted to an office/den) and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has tall vaulted ceilings, making the room feel large and open. The 3rd bedroom/study opens onto the large sundeck/balcony which also has a large storage room. The master bathroom features a large vanity sink and a huge wardrobe closet. On the ground floor there is a 2-car garage with automatic openers, laundry hook-ups in the garage, and tons of storage. This quaint community is immaculately maintained and features lush landscaping, guest parking and is located near Long Beach Town Center, Lakewood Equestrian Center, shops, dining and entertainment. Located near 215th St. and Longworth Ave.



For more information, call our office at (562) 989-9835 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.



DRE License #01251870



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 2/4/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

