Lakeside, CA
/
9610 Petite Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9610 Petite Ln
9610 Petite Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
9610 Petite Lane, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just renovated 3 bd and 2 bathrooms. New appliances, AC unit, pets friendly. Long or short terms. Lease to own under consideration.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9610 Petite Ln have any available units?
9610 Petite Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeside, CA
.
What amenities does 9610 Petite Ln have?
Some of 9610 Petite Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9610 Petite Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9610 Petite Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 Petite Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9610 Petite Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9610 Petite Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9610 Petite Ln offers parking.
Does 9610 Petite Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9610 Petite Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 Petite Ln have a pool?
No, 9610 Petite Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9610 Petite Ln have accessible units?
No, 9610 Petite Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 Petite Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9610 Petite Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9610 Petite Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9610 Petite Ln has units with air conditioning.
