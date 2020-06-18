9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46

Amenities

YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES.



-Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space.

-Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms

-Central A/C

-Central heating.

-Generous living room space with a built-in China cabinet display case.

-Ceiling fan in the living room.

-Nice kitchen with bar space for stools.

-Good sized kitchen with a dual basin sink.

-Tons of cabinet space for storage.

-Kitchen appliances include: Refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher, gas cook-top stove.

-The master bedroom is large with wood flooring and decorative wood paneling.

-Master bathroom has a large sunken tub and a grand vanity.

-2nd bedroom has a jack and jill entrance to the second full bathroom.

-Large covered patio for outside lounging, dining or BBQ’s.

-Dining room with additional storage cabinet/pantry space.

-Ceiling fan in dining room also.

-Laundry area with washer and dryer. (Not under warranty)

-Covered two car parking for two vehicles.

-Storage shed also in carport area.

-Nice garden area for herb garden, roses, etc.

-There’s a park within the park.

-Amenities Include: Clubhouse, Library, Shuffleboard Courts, Billiards, Craft Room, Spa, Pool, heated year round, Saunas, Doggie Park, Jogging Trail, Horse Shoe Pits, RV Parking, Gazebo and of course, fishing at nearby Lake Jennings!



Lease details:

-Senior living, 55 and older may apply.

-Rent: $1900

-Deposit: $2000 o.a.c.

-Tenant responsible for ALL utilities.

-No pets, No smoking.

-Renters insurance required.



Please contact agent John Collins to schedule a viewing @ 619-722-0040



Thank you.



No Pets Allowed



