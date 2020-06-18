All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46

9500 Harritt Rd · (619) 722-0040
Location

9500 Harritt Rd, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Lake Jennings Park Estates Mobile Home Park. · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES.

-Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space.
-Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms
-Central A/C
-Central heating.
-Generous living room space with a built-in China cabinet display case.
-Ceiling fan in the living room.
-Nice kitchen with bar space for stools.
-Good sized kitchen with a dual basin sink.
-Tons of cabinet space for storage.
-Kitchen appliances include: Refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher, gas cook-top stove.
-The master bedroom is large with wood flooring and decorative wood paneling.
-Master bathroom has a large sunken tub and a grand vanity.
-2nd bedroom has a jack and jill entrance to the second full bathroom.
-Large covered patio for outside lounging, dining or BBQ’s.
-Dining room with additional storage cabinet/pantry space.
-Ceiling fan in dining room also.
-Laundry area with washer and dryer. (Not under warranty)
-Covered two car parking for two vehicles.
-Storage shed also in carport area.
-Nice garden area for herb garden, roses, etc.
-There’s a park within the park.
-Amenities Include: Clubhouse, Library, Shuffleboard Courts, Billiards, Craft Room, Spa, Pool, heated year round, Saunas, Doggie Park, Jogging Trail, Horse Shoe Pits, RV Parking, Gazebo and of course, fishing at nearby Lake Jennings!

Lease details:
-Senior living, 55 and older may apply.
-Rent: $1900
-Deposit: $2000 o.a.c.
-Tenant responsible for ALL utilities.
-No pets, No smoking.
-Renters insurance required.

Please contact agent John Collins to schedule a viewing @ 619-722-0040

Thank you.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4936718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

