9274 Rock Acre Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled home in Lakeside - This stunning home is brand new from floor to ceiling. New paint, flooring, cabinetry & quarts countertops throughout! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. The master has a walk-in closet with its own en-suite with a brand new walk in rain head shower! The back yard is landscaped with turf and drought resistant plants so there is little maintenance. There is a built in BBQ & sink area off the private patio for summer days. The front of the home has a 2 car garage with additional parking for multiple cars. The front yard views are beautiful at sunset time since this home is located privately on a hillside looking over the surrounding landscape. Additional parking on the side lot for RV, trailer or boats.



We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).



Rental Requirements:

-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)

-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)

-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)

-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy

-There is NO smoking permitted at the home

-Please ask about our pet policy

-Lease Term: 1 Year



You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp



Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.



(RLNE4690508)