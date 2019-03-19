All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9274 Rock Acre Drive

9274 Rock Acre Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9274 Rock Acre Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled home in Lakeside - This stunning home is brand new from floor to ceiling. New paint, flooring, cabinetry & quarts countertops throughout! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. The master has a walk-in closet with its own en-suite with a brand new walk in rain head shower! The back yard is landscaped with turf and drought resistant plants so there is little maintenance. There is a built in BBQ & sink area off the private patio for summer days. The front of the home has a 2 car garage with additional parking for multiple cars. The front yard views are beautiful at sunset time since this home is located privately on a hillside looking over the surrounding landscape. Additional parking on the side lot for RV, trailer or boats.

We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).

Rental Requirements:
-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)
-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)
-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)
-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy
-There is NO smoking permitted at the home
-Please ask about our pet policy
-Lease Term: 1 Year

You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp

Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.

(RLNE4690508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9274 Rock Acre Drive have any available units?
9274 Rock Acre Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 9274 Rock Acre Drive have?
Some of 9274 Rock Acre Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9274 Rock Acre Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9274 Rock Acre Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9274 Rock Acre Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9274 Rock Acre Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9274 Rock Acre Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9274 Rock Acre Drive offers parking.
Does 9274 Rock Acre Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9274 Rock Acre Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9274 Rock Acre Drive have a pool?
No, 9274 Rock Acre Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9274 Rock Acre Drive have accessible units?
No, 9274 Rock Acre Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9274 Rock Acre Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9274 Rock Acre Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9274 Rock Acre Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9274 Rock Acre Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
