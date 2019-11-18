9031 Bubbling Wells Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this beautiful single story 3 bed, 2 Bath home in a quiet family neighborhood! Superb home boasts brand new roof, new carpet, new paint interior/exterior. Recent Kitchen Remodel. New front landscaping. Cool Central AC. Large 2 Car Garage. Enjoy the inviting front porch or entertain in your private backyard with extra large side yard for a boat or RV. Close to freeways, shopping, and excellent schools! Won't last long!



