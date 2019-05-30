All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated May 30 2019 at 5:56 PM

8410 Los Coches Rd. #15

8410 Los Coches Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8410 Los Coches Rd, Lakeside, CA 92021
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Move in special! $300/month off first month's rent!***

3 bed, 2 bath apartments with convenient freeway access, putting you minutes from anywhere in San Diego. One unit is available at ground level if needed. Some units have been updated which will be reflected in the price. All units boast spacious living rooms with a wall A/C to keep you cool in the summer and slider access to the patio which has 2 utility closets (one for the included full-size W/D). Kitchens boasts all appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, D/W) and ample cabinet and counter space. Master suite features a walk-in closet. Complex has off-street and on-street parking, a sparkling pool and a playground area. Upstairs units have elevator access. Don’t miss out on this opportunity, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 have any available units?
8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 have?
Some of 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 is pet friendly.
Does 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 offer parking?
No, 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 does not offer parking.
Does 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 have a pool?
Yes, 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 has a pool.
Does 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 have accessible units?
No, 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8410 Los Coches Rd. #15 has units with air conditioning.
