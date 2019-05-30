8410 Los Coches Rd. #15

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Move in special! $300/month off first month's rent!***



3 bed, 2 bath apartments with convenient freeway access, putting you minutes from anywhere in San Diego. One unit is available at ground level if needed. Some units have been updated which will be reflected in the price. All units boast spacious living rooms with a wall A/C to keep you cool in the summer and slider access to the patio which has 2 utility closets (one for the included full-size W/D). Kitchens boasts all appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, D/W) and ample cabinet and counter space. Master suite features a walk-in closet. Complex has off-street and on-street parking, a sparkling pool and a playground area. Upstairs units have elevator access. Don’t miss out on this opportunity, give us a call today!