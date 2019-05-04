All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

14314 Vista Hills Drive

14314 Vista Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14314 Vista Hills Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14314 Vista Hills Drive Available 06/15/19 GORGEOUS TWO STORY HOME 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH RV PARKING! - This is a gorgeous, two-story family home with a flowing open floor plan containing 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open living room with vaulted ceiling and skylights, ceramic-tiled floors in dining and family rooms. Fireplace in the family room, bonus sun room, interior laundry room, 2-car garage, covered car port for additional side parking and a landscaped and fenced backyard. Has been remodeled with new fixtures, two-tone paint. Large covered patio, shed, and beautiful landscaped backyard. ** Best of all we have SOLAR to save on your monthly bills!

Other quality features: Two-tone paint, large master bedroom with oversized walk-in closet, ceiling fans in each bedroom, family room, dining room and sun room.

This spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, pull out pantry & garden window. Kitchen appliances (stove/oven, microwave & dishwasher) and a lot of pantry space.

Owner pays for gardener service. Great family home near great schools, shopping and parks. Pets ok upon approval and with deposit.

**THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!!** -- 14314 Vista Hills Drive, Lakeside CA 92040

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 988-2441 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*** Will be ready to MOVE-IN on June 15th ***

*** Sorry, we are not accepting Section 8 program.***

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL PARADISE RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES, LLC (619) 988-2441.

Please Visit Our Website at www.prcpsd.com

(RLNE2559903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14314 Vista Hills Drive have any available units?
14314 Vista Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 14314 Vista Hills Drive have?
Some of 14314 Vista Hills Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14314 Vista Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14314 Vista Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14314 Vista Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14314 Vista Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14314 Vista Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14314 Vista Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 14314 Vista Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14314 Vista Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14314 Vista Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 14314 Vista Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14314 Vista Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 14314 Vista Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14314 Vista Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14314 Vista Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14314 Vista Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14314 Vista Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
