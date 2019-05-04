Amenities

14314 Vista Hills Drive Available 06/15/19 GORGEOUS TWO STORY HOME 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH RV PARKING! - This is a gorgeous, two-story family home with a flowing open floor plan containing 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open living room with vaulted ceiling and skylights, ceramic-tiled floors in dining and family rooms. Fireplace in the family room, bonus sun room, interior laundry room, 2-car garage, covered car port for additional side parking and a landscaped and fenced backyard. Has been remodeled with new fixtures, two-tone paint. Large covered patio, shed, and beautiful landscaped backyard. ** Best of all we have SOLAR to save on your monthly bills!



Other quality features: Two-tone paint, large master bedroom with oversized walk-in closet, ceiling fans in each bedroom, family room, dining room and sun room.



This spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, pull out pantry & garden window. Kitchen appliances (stove/oven, microwave & dishwasher) and a lot of pantry space.



Owner pays for gardener service. Great family home near great schools, shopping and parks. Pets ok upon approval and with deposit.



**THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!!** -- 14314 Vista Hills Drive, Lakeside CA 92040



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 988-2441 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*** Will be ready to MOVE-IN on June 15th ***



*** Sorry, we are not accepting Section 8 program.***



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL PARADISE RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES, LLC (619) 988-2441.



Please Visit Our Website at www.prcpsd.com



