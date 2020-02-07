12728 Lakeshore Dr. #D

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Super Upstairs 1Br/1Ba Corner Condo - Great Location - Super upstairs 1 bedroom/1 bathroom corner condo in a great location. Nice living room with brand new wall AC unit. Small dining area and efficient kitchen with brand new stove/oven and overhead microwave. Additional appliances include dishwasher and refrigerator. Good size bedroom with walk-in closet. Unit has a patio that has a terrific view of Lindo Lake. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and freeway access. Directly across from Lindo Lake park that offers many activities and a short distance from Lakeside library and Lakeside community center. Located in the HOA maintained grounds of Lakeshore Estates with a community pool and onsite laundry facility. Detached single car garage. Owner pays water/sewer and trash. Single small pet OK upon approval with deposit. Tenant must have and maintain renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.



