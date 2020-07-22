62 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, CA with washer-dryers
"Highway 405 will take you from the Boom Boom Roomto interstate 5 which goes right to the San Diego Zoo.
San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo,
How could I have ever left you?"
- "San Diego Zoo" by The 6ths
Lakeside is one of the many census-designated places within San Diego County, so with its 20,648 residents, it's somewhere between a neighborhood and a full-blown city. But as long as you can find rental homes in Lakeside, it shouldn't matter what the official name for this area is. All that matters is that your search for housing here is short and satisfactory! See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lakeside offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Lakeside. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lakeside can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.