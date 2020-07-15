/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM
57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakeland Village, CA
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeland Village
19243 Okeechobee Lane
19243 Okeechobee Lane, Lakeland Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1274 sqft
Absolutely stunning, TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST, Oasis style back yard home available for lease! This home has been very well loved and has had no shortage of upgrades to compliment it charm.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeland Village
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake View District
29344 Gateway
29344 Gateway Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
29344 Gateway Available 08/17/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 32
Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Edge District
33475 Maria Court
33475 Maria Ct, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Don't miss out on this fantastic home!This home boasts; Three bedrooms PLUS a 4th bedroom potential! Nice open floor plan, tile entry, living room, cozy family room with fireplace and opens to kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeland Village
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
7 Via Scenica Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Lake District
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507
1800 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1527 sqft
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 Available 09/29/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
21703 Pink Ginger Court
21703 Pink Ginger Court, Wildomar, CA
3150 sqft 3 car garage New Lease listing will be available by 7/15/2020 Cul Da sac location Close to freeways Good size back yard
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Horsethief Canyon Ranch
27503 Acorn Dr.
27503 Acorn Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
35958 Banyan Rim Drive
35958 Banyan Rim Drive, Wildomar, CA
Nice Larger Home, 5 Bed/3.5Bath 3 Car Garage This house offers 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths with high ceiling living room, formal dining room, and huge family room with fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
21 Via Del Renal Court
21 Via Del Renal Court, Lake Elsinore, CA
Located in the Watermark at Tuscany Hills. Large master bedroom and 4 additional bedrooms and 5 baths, over 3700 square feet of living space. The back yard is cozy and spacious with view of the lake.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake View District
16527 Badalona Street
16527 Badalona Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1520 sqft
Single Story home located in the Viscaya gated Community. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan with an island in the kitchen that overlooks the living room. Living room has a cozy fireplace.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Horsethief Canyon Ranch
27328 Mystical Springs Drive
27328 Mystical Springs Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1312 sqft
Recently renovated and move-in ready, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the exclusive Horsethief Canyon neighborhood of Corona. Features an open concept floor plan and a spacious, landscaped backyard with a covered patio.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
47 Villa Valtelena
47 Villa Valtelena, Lake Elsinore, CA
Welcome Home to Beautiful Lake Elsinore. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Luxury living in quiet, relaxing community. Amazing Lake view, perfect back yard for entertaining or just family enjoyment.
1 of 34
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
7 Corte Raffini
7 Corte Raffini, Lake Elsinore, CA
7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 7 Corte Raffini.
1 of 20
Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
24236 Lilac Lane
24236 Lilac Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom In New Gated Community - Located in a NEWER community of Canyon Hills, this beautiful 2018 GATED home boasts an amazing kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, with upgraded flooring
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
30306 Early Round
30306 Early Round Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
Don't miss out on this fantastic home located in Canyon Lake!! This home offers; Open floor plan, living room, tiled entry, high ceilings, family room and dining room combo with cozy fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Alberhill District
31472 Mandy Court
31472 Mandy Ct, Lake Elsinore, CA
Newer single story home for rent in Lake Elsinore! This home will be like your own, and the included solar panels will also save you a lot of money on your electric bills ($75/month for solar lease).
1 of 71
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
24139 Hibiscus Lane
24139 Hibiscus Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1798 sqft
Lovely home on a quiet street in the Overlook community of Westridge at Canyon Hills. Downstairs includes Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, backyard access, half bathroom, and 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Lakeland Village
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Greer Ranch
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,324
1261 sqft
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
21 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,846
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
8 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.