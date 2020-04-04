2094 Trentham Road

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool fireplace

A beautiful home with a lake front view on Lake Sherwood with private access to it. Unparalleled view of the lake and mountains available from all main rooms. A hidden gem that’s nestled amongst a serene environment. A great home for anyone who appreciates a quiet, serene, private place to live yet is only 25-minute drive away from the active city life. A 5-bedroom 4-bathroom home with a huge master suite and large walk in closet. A beautiful fireplace and entertaining walk in wet bar. A gourmet kitchen with all modern amenities. An open terrace that leads to a romantic balcony. Spectacular pool and jacuzzi in the side of the mountain with a custom-built grotto/cabana and bar underneath with private access to boat dock.