All apartments in Lake Sherwood
Find more places like 2094 Trentham Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Sherwood, CA
/
2094 Trentham Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

2094 Trentham Road

2094 Trentham Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Sherwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2094 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
A beautiful home with a lake front view on Lake Sherwood with private access to it. Unparalleled view of the lake and mountains available from all main rooms. A hidden gem that’s nestled amongst a serene environment. A great home for anyone who appreciates a quiet, serene, private place to live yet is only 25-minute drive away from the active city life. A 5-bedroom 4-bathroom home with a huge master suite and large walk in closet. A beautiful fireplace and entertaining walk in wet bar. A gourmet kitchen with all modern amenities. An open terrace that leads to a romantic balcony. Spectacular pool and jacuzzi in the side of the mountain with a custom-built grotto/cabana and bar underneath with private access to boat dock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2094 Trentham Road have any available units?
2094 Trentham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Sherwood, CA.
What amenities does 2094 Trentham Road have?
Some of 2094 Trentham Road's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2094 Trentham Road currently offering any rent specials?
2094 Trentham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2094 Trentham Road pet-friendly?
No, 2094 Trentham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 2094 Trentham Road offer parking?
No, 2094 Trentham Road does not offer parking.
Does 2094 Trentham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2094 Trentham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2094 Trentham Road have a pool?
Yes, 2094 Trentham Road has a pool.
Does 2094 Trentham Road have accessible units?
No, 2094 Trentham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2094 Trentham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2094 Trentham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2094 Trentham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2094 Trentham Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Sherwood 2 BedroomsLake Sherwood Apartments with Balcony
Lake Sherwood Apartments with ParkingLake Sherwood Apartments with Pool
Lake Sherwood Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CA
Montecito, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons