Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

This luxury home sits on top of a hill in Lake San Marcos overlooking the mountain range. You'll fall in love as soon as you open the front door to this dramatic entry with high ceilings, curved stairwell and formal living room. Take in the views from the formal family room with large windows and slider bringing the outdoors in. At the end of the day relax in the resort style back yard. You will have access to the community pool and club house all located in this gated community!