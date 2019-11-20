1232 Via Viento Suave 1

Amenities
Single Story Home at Sunrise Pointe - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath est.1725 ft2
Welcome to the resort-like community of Sunrise Pointe.
This single story semi-detached home with Vaulted Ceilings in San Marcos
Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms
Plantation Shutters Throughout
Living Room with cathedral ceilings, new paint & gas fireplace
Kitchen with white appliances, gas range & Sunny Breakfast nook
Dining Room with glass sliding door to enclosed terrace
Master Bedroom with en-suite and dual vanity
Fenced Terrace & Courtyard with wood patio cover
Attached 2 car garage great for storage
Side by side washer/dryer
Enjoy the amenities of Lake San Marcos, St. Mark golf course, tennis courts, multiple pools, club membership and recreational activities.
Available Now!
12 month lease
Non Smoking Property
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Unfurnished home
