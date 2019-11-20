1232 Via Viento Suave 1

Amenities

Single Story Home at Sunrise Pointe - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath est.1725 ft2

Welcome to the resort-like community of Sunrise Pointe.

This single story semi-detached home with Vaulted Ceilings in San Marcos

Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms

Plantation Shutters Throughout

Living Room with cathedral ceilings, new paint & gas fireplace

Kitchen with white appliances, gas range & Sunny Breakfast nook

Dining Room with glass sliding door to enclosed terrace

Master Bedroom with en-suite and dual vanity

Fenced Terrace & Courtyard with wood patio cover

Attached 2 car garage great for storage

Side by side washer/dryer

Enjoy the amenities of Lake San Marcos, St. Mark golf course, tennis courts, multiple pools, club membership and recreational activities.

Available Now!

12 month lease

Non Smoking Property

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Unfurnished home

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



