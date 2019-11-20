All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Lake San Marcos, CA
1232 Via Viento Suave 1
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

1232 Via Viento Suave 1

1232 Via Viento Suave · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Via Viento Suave, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Single Story Home at Sunrise Pointe - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath est.1725 ft2
Welcome to the resort-like community of Sunrise Pointe.
This single story semi-detached home with Vaulted Ceilings in San Marcos
Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms
Plantation Shutters Throughout
Living Room with cathedral ceilings, new paint & gas fireplace
Kitchen with white appliances, gas range & Sunny Breakfast nook
Dining Room with glass sliding door to enclosed terrace
Master Bedroom with en-suite and dual vanity
Fenced Terrace & Courtyard with wood patio cover
Attached 2 car garage great for storage
Side by side washer/dryer
Enjoy the amenities of Lake San Marcos, St. Mark golf course, tennis courts, multiple pools, club membership and recreational activities.
Available Now!
12 month lease
Non Smoking Property
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Unfurnished home
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE3815936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 have any available units?
1232 Via Viento Suave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 have?
Some of 1232 Via Viento Suave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Via Viento Suave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 offers parking.
Does 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 has a pool.
Does 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Via Viento Suave 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
