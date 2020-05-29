All apartments in Lake Arrowhead
Lake Arrowhead, CA
27548 Ashwood Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:16 AM

27548 Ashwood Lane

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

27548 Ashwood Lane, Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2555 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Make Lake Arrowhead Your Home Away From Home! This is not your typical rental! Situated in a gated community just a block from the lake! Why sit at home working during Covid 19 when you can have an amazing vacation every day while working. Bring the family to the mountains and enjoy the incredibly clear sky, rustling pine trees, and temperate weather. The views from the home are spectacular with 100' pine trees surrounding you. There is plenty of space with sleeping capacity up to 10 in the 4 bedrooms alone. There is also an extra loft with sleeping for even more! The downstairs game room comes fully equipped with fireplace, wet bar, 50" flat-screen TV, Bluray DVD player, board games, puzzles, and cards. Sitting outside on either of the decks you can watch the birds, squirrels, and other wildlife right there. Bring peanuts for the BlueJays and you will have entertainment for hours. The outdoor observation/party decks also feature lounge seating, gas BBQ, and patio swing. The basics are: 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, loft, and inside laundry room. Lots of high ceilings for extra light. This upscale home is decorated with a "Lake Lodge" feel. Warming gas fireplace in both living room and game room! Lake Arrowhead has so many opportunities to practice your social distancing by taking walks, hiking, biking, fishing, golfing and more.! Take this opportunity to bring the family, invite family and friends, and remind ourselves what life will be like again some day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27548 Ashwood Lane have any available units?
27548 Ashwood Lane has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27548 Ashwood Lane have?
Some of 27548 Ashwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27548 Ashwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27548 Ashwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27548 Ashwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27548 Ashwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arrowhead.
Does 27548 Ashwood Lane offer parking?
No, 27548 Ashwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 27548 Ashwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27548 Ashwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27548 Ashwood Lane have a pool?
No, 27548 Ashwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 27548 Ashwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 27548 Ashwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27548 Ashwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27548 Ashwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 27548 Ashwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 27548 Ashwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
