27548 Ashwood Lane

Make Lake Arrowhead Your Home Away From Home! This is not your typical rental! Situated in a gated community just a block from the lake! Why sit at home working during Covid 19 when you can have an amazing vacation every day while working. Bring the family to the mountains and enjoy the incredibly clear sky, rustling pine trees, and temperate weather. The views from the home are spectacular with 100' pine trees surrounding you. There is plenty of space with sleeping capacity up to 10 in the 4 bedrooms alone. There is also an extra loft with sleeping for even more! The downstairs game room comes fully equipped with fireplace, wet bar, 50" flat-screen TV, Bluray DVD player, board games, puzzles, and cards. Sitting outside on either of the decks you can watch the birds, squirrels, and other wildlife right there. Bring peanuts for the BlueJays and you will have entertainment for hours. The outdoor observation/party decks also feature lounge seating, gas BBQ, and patio swing. The basics are: 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, loft, and inside laundry room. Lots of high ceilings for extra light. This upscale home is decorated with a "Lake Lodge" feel. Warming gas fireplace in both living room and game room! Lake Arrowhead has so many opportunities to practice your social distancing by taking walks, hiking, biking, fishing, golfing and more.! Take this opportunity to bring the family, invite family and friends, and remind ourselves what life will be like again some day!