pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Arrowhead, CA
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
428 Old Toll Road
428 Old Toll Road, Lake Arrowhead, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
**** Spacious Detached Home in Private Location with Enclosed Backyard With All Appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Cabin offered by Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and does property management as a full time activity.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Arrowhead
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Curtis
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
San Gorgonio
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
340 W. Wabash St
340 West Wabash Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
1b/1br home for rent - Property Id: 313560 Applications will need to be completed through WRC Realty. Any other applications through third party sites will NOT be accepted.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
258 E 21st St
258 E 21st St, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2b/1br home for rent - Property Id: 312204 Property is currently occupied! Please do not go to property without an appointment.!! 2B1BR 900 Sqft House $1200 A month!! Utility hook ups!! Central Air!! Will be ready by the 15th of this Feb.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21664 Crest Forest Dr
21664 Crest Forest Drive, Crestline, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
One Bedroom Upper Unit with one vehicle Parking - One bedroom, one bath upper unit with parking for one vehicle. Nice deck off rear of house. Level entry. No stairs. Bedroom is pretty small, would not accommodate king size bed.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1947 Chancellor Way
1947 Chancellor Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
4211 Mountain Drive
4211 Mountain Drive, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
736 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244.
