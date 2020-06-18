All apartments in Lake Arrowhead
111 Saint Andrews

111 Saint Andrew's Drive · No Longer Available
Location

111 Saint Andrew's Drive, Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
alarm system
carpet
Arrowhead Woods 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home - Rental in Lake Arrowhead, Wonderful home with off street parking. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large family room. Living room has fireplace with nice high ceilings. The kitchen has stove and dishwasher that has dining area, off dining area is nice large deck with great views. There is another deck off the down stairs. Home is carpeted. This home also has laundry hook and also includes in the price water, trash, sewer and alarm system.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Saint Andrews have any available units?
111 Saint Andrews doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arrowhead, CA.
What amenities does 111 Saint Andrews have?
Some of 111 Saint Andrews's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Saint Andrews currently offering any rent specials?
111 Saint Andrews isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Saint Andrews pet-friendly?
No, 111 Saint Andrews is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arrowhead.
Does 111 Saint Andrews offer parking?
Yes, 111 Saint Andrews does offer parking.
Does 111 Saint Andrews have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Saint Andrews does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Saint Andrews have a pool?
No, 111 Saint Andrews does not have a pool.
Does 111 Saint Andrews have accessible units?
No, 111 Saint Andrews does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Saint Andrews have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Saint Andrews has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Saint Andrews have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Saint Andrews does not have units with air conditioning.
