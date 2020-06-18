111 Saint Andrews

Amenities

Arrowhead Woods 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home - Rental in Lake Arrowhead, Wonderful home with off street parking. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large family room. Living room has fireplace with nice high ceilings. The kitchen has stove and dishwasher that has dining area, off dining area is nice large deck with great views. There is another deck off the down stairs. Home is carpeted. This home also has laundry hook and also includes in the price water, trash, sewer and alarm system.



No Pets Allowed



