384 Avenida Castilla

Enjoy the senior community of Laguna Woods (55+). This single level 2BR/1BA Granada model is located near Friendship Walk, one of the prettiest areas of Laguna Woods Village. There is no one above or below and there are no stairs to or within this home. From the front door and patio there is a view of an expansive greenbelt. The vaulted ceiling in the living room, the interior atrium, light walls and light wood-like vinyl flooring contribute to the airy feeling of this home. The skylight in the bathroom provides natural light. Plantation shutters enhance the living room and master bedroom. This is a highly sought after location so don't miss out on the opportunity to make this property your home. You will be part of the community and can enjoy the 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, golf, tennis, bus system and even more. Available furnished or unfurnished for short or long term rental beginning 06/01/2020