Laguna Woods, CA
3423 Calle Azul
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

3423 Calle Azul

3423 Calle Azul · No Longer Available
Location

3423 Calle Azul, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Oh what a spot!! You couldn't find a more private location. There are only 2 other buildings on this cul-de sac. The large, CASA ROSA open floorplan home with attached garage has been upgraded and is move-in ready. Rich, hard wood flooring courses thru the living areas and there are 2 master suites on opposite ends of the home. Freshly painted, all new kitchen appliances. New side-by- side Washer and Dryer and new Water Heater in a Garage.
Dual pane windows, smooth ceiling. Upgraded kitchen with skylight. Remodeled Bathrooms. Perfect for extended family or long term guests. Enjoy peaceful hillside views from your huge back deck. With almost 1700 sq. ft. of living space and the completely private front court yard you will have plenty of room to stretch out and you'll never tire of the west facing back patio. A truly special home.
Enjoy golf in this gated Premier SENIOR Community of Laguna Woods Village 55+ ideally located just a few minutes' drive from the beautiful Laguna Beach and the Pacific Ocean! Amenities include: 27 hole championship golf course, tennis, pools and spas, fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, billiards, library, 7 clubhouses, walking trails, 200+ social clubs. Free bus transportation is provided within the community and to local shopping, banks, restaurants etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 Calle Azul have any available units?
3423 Calle Azul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3423 Calle Azul have?
Some of 3423 Calle Azul's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 Calle Azul currently offering any rent specials?
3423 Calle Azul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 Calle Azul pet-friendly?
No, 3423 Calle Azul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3423 Calle Azul offer parking?
Yes, 3423 Calle Azul offers parking.
Does 3423 Calle Azul have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3423 Calle Azul offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 Calle Azul have a pool?
Yes, 3423 Calle Azul has a pool.
Does 3423 Calle Azul have accessible units?
No, 3423 Calle Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 Calle Azul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3423 Calle Azul has units with dishwashers.
Does 3423 Calle Azul have units with air conditioning?
No, 3423 Calle Azul does not have units with air conditioning.

