3423 Calle Azul

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage tennis court

Oh what a spot!! You couldn't find a more private location. There are only 2 other buildings on this cul-de sac. The large, CASA ROSA open floorplan home with attached garage has been upgraded and is move-in ready. Rich, hard wood flooring courses thru the living areas and there are 2 master suites on opposite ends of the home. Freshly painted, all new kitchen appliances. New side-by- side Washer and Dryer and new Water Heater in a Garage.

Dual pane windows, smooth ceiling. Upgraded kitchen with skylight. Remodeled Bathrooms. Perfect for extended family or long term guests. Enjoy peaceful hillside views from your huge back deck. With almost 1700 sq. ft. of living space and the completely private front court yard you will have plenty of room to stretch out and you'll never tire of the west facing back patio. A truly special home.

Enjoy golf in this gated Premier SENIOR Community of Laguna Woods Village 55+ ideally located just a few minutes' drive from the beautiful Laguna Beach and the Pacific Ocean! Amenities include: 27 hole championship golf course, tennis, pools and spas, fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, billiards, library, 7 clubhouses, walking trails, 200+ social clubs. Free bus transportation is provided within the community and to local shopping, banks, restaurants etc