Amenities

carport internet access furnished

55+ senior community. This bright, very clean and well organized unit sits on a quiet and convenience location. Majorca lower end unit leasing out FURNISHED one bed / one bath. Laminate flooring through out. Rental price $1525 including internet. Available from now until owner comes back which is end of February. Carport # 254-06.