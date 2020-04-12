3179 Alta Vista

Amenities

Oh what a spot!! A beautiful location in a quite private cul-de sac, no one behind you. Come see this very light and bright sought-after single story, EL DOBLE open floorplan home with extra living space & attached garage with ample storage. Perfect for shared living with 2 Master Suites & 2 Living Spaces 1600 sqft. Both the font carport (see floor plan in the supplements) and patio in the back have been enclosed to give you the optimal amount of living space. There is also a small unenclosed back patio to enjoy the outdoors. Upgraded Kitchen with granite counters also includes all appliances, refrigerator, microwave, double drawer dishwasher, side by side washer (top loader) and dryer, new water heater in garage. True Resort Living- Enjoy golf in this gated Premier SENIOR Community of Laguna Woods Village 55+ ideally located just a few minutes' drive from the beautiful Laguna Beach and the Pacific Ocean! Amenities include: 27 hole championship golf course, tennis, pools and spas, fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, billiards, library, 7 clubhouses, walking trails, 200+ social clubs. Free bus transportation is provided within the community and to local shopping, banks, restaurants etc. A truly special home.