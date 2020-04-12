All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:35 PM

3179 Alta Vista

3179 Alta Vista · No Longer Available
Location

3179 Alta Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Oh what a spot!! A beautiful location in a quite private cul-de sac, no one behind you. Come see this very light and bright sought-after single story, EL DOBLE open floorplan home with extra living space & attached garage with ample storage. Perfect for shared living with 2 Master Suites & 2 Living Spaces 1600 sqft. Both the font carport (see floor plan in the supplements) and patio in the back have been enclosed to give you the optimal amount of living space. There is also a small unenclosed back patio to enjoy the outdoors. Upgraded Kitchen with granite counters also includes all appliances, refrigerator, microwave, double drawer dishwasher, side by side washer (top loader) and dryer, new water heater in garage. True Resort Living- Enjoy golf in this gated Premier SENIOR Community of Laguna Woods Village 55+ ideally located just a few minutes' drive from the beautiful Laguna Beach and the Pacific Ocean! Amenities include: 27 hole championship golf course, tennis, pools and spas, fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, billiards, library, 7 clubhouses, walking trails, 200+ social clubs. Free bus transportation is provided within the community and to local shopping, banks, restaurants etc. A truly special home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3179 Alta Vista have any available units?
3179 Alta Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3179 Alta Vista have?
Some of 3179 Alta Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3179 Alta Vista currently offering any rent specials?
3179 Alta Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3179 Alta Vista pet-friendly?
No, 3179 Alta Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3179 Alta Vista offer parking?
Yes, 3179 Alta Vista offers parking.
Does 3179 Alta Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3179 Alta Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3179 Alta Vista have a pool?
Yes, 3179 Alta Vista has a pool.
Does 3179 Alta Vista have accessible units?
No, 3179 Alta Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 3179 Alta Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3179 Alta Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 3179 Alta Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 3179 Alta Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
