Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3145 Via Vista

3145 Via Vista · (949) 374-3473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3145 Via Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Q · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
ice maker
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Single story unit, Casa Vista, there is no nobody above or below. there is no steps in inside nor no steps to get in the unit. This unit has 2 BR and 2 Bath rooms. Laminated floor through out, except bath rooms are tiled floor. Polished cabinets, corian counter top, recessed lights and all appliances with bright kitchen. Laguna woods village is a 55+ active senior community with 7 club houses, 5 swimming pools, 2 golf courses with 27 holes and 9 holes, 8 tennis courses, 3 Gyms, one performing center for all kind movie and shows, and more than 200 social or sport clubs to enjoy your golden years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Via Vista have any available units?
3145 Via Vista has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3145 Via Vista have?
Some of 3145 Via Vista's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 Via Vista currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Via Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Via Vista pet-friendly?
No, 3145 Via Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3145 Via Vista offer parking?
No, 3145 Via Vista does not offer parking.
Does 3145 Via Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3145 Via Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Via Vista have a pool?
Yes, 3145 Via Vista has a pool.
Does 3145 Via Vista have accessible units?
Yes, 3145 Via Vista has accessible units.
Does 3145 Via Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3145 Via Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 3145 Via Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 3145 Via Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
