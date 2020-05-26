3145 Via Vista

Amenities
Single story unit, Casa Vista, there is no nobody above or below. there is no steps in inside nor no steps to get in the unit. This unit has 2 BR and 2 Bath rooms. Laminated floor through out, except bath rooms are tiled floor. Polished cabinets, corian counter top, recessed lights and all appliances with bright kitchen. Laguna woods village is a 55+ active senior community with 7 club houses, 5 swimming pools, 2 golf courses with 27 holes and 9 holes, 8 tennis courses, 3 Gyms, one performing center for all kind movie and shows, and more than 200 social or sport clubs to enjoy your golden years.