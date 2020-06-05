All apartments in Laguna Woods
Laguna Woods, CA
3112 Via Serena S
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:20 AM

3112 Via Serena S

3112 Via Serena · (949) 338-6318
Location

3112 Via Serena, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Amenities

Laguna Woods Village nicely updated La Brisa model. This spacious two bedroom / two bath unit has an open outlook and is centrally located between gates 7 and 8. Features in this unit include wood-look plank flooring, smoothed ceilings, double pane windows and slider, tiled kitchen countertops and newer appliances, stacked washer/dryer and a newer wall heat pump/AC unit in the main living area. More amenities in the 55+ Community of Laguna Woods Village include, golf, tennis, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, equestrian center, gardening opportunities and over 200 clubs and organizations. You will never get bored here! Country Club Living at its BEST and just approximately 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Via Serena S have any available units?
3112 Via Serena S has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3112 Via Serena S have?
Some of 3112 Via Serena S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Via Serena S currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Via Serena S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Via Serena S pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Via Serena S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3112 Via Serena S offer parking?
No, 3112 Via Serena S does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Via Serena S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3112 Via Serena S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Via Serena S have a pool?
Yes, 3112 Via Serena S has a pool.
Does 3112 Via Serena S have accessible units?
No, 3112 Via Serena S does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Via Serena S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Via Serena S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 Via Serena S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3112 Via Serena S has units with air conditioning.
