3112 Via Serena S

Laguna Woods Village nicely updated La Brisa model. This spacious two bedroom / two bath unit has an open outlook and is centrally located between gates 7 and 8. Features in this unit include wood-look plank flooring, smoothed ceilings, double pane windows and slider, tiled kitchen countertops and newer appliances, stacked washer/dryer and a newer wall heat pump/AC unit in the main living area. More amenities in the 55+ Community of Laguna Woods Village include, golf, tennis, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, equestrian center, gardening opportunities and over 200 clubs and organizations. You will never get bored here! Country Club Living at its BEST and just approximately 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach!