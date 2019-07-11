3103 Via Serena N

Amenities

RARE 3-BEDROOM, remodeled cottage-style Hermosa model home in senior community with no one above or below. No steps. Park in front of your door or in the carport, 3053-01. Enjoy golf, swimming, tennis, two fitness centers and over 250 social clubs with their many activities. Central heat and air conditioning keep you comfortable and there is a side-by-side washer/dryer in the condo. A large, furnished patio offers overflow space for outdoor entertaining. This showcase home is close to Gate 7 and 8 for easy and quick access to the seaside resort of Laguna Beach with its art galleries, renowned restaurants, shops, and walks along beaches, cliffs and through canyons. Laguna Woods Village offers free transportation throughout the community and to adjacent shopping and medical facilities. September 2019 to May 2020. Not available June, July and August. Seasonable rental rates apply.