All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 3103 Via Serena N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3103 Via Serena N
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

3103 Via Serena N

3103 via Serena North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3103 via Serena North, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
tennis court
RARE 3-BEDROOM, remodeled cottage-style Hermosa model home in senior community with no one above or below. No steps. Park in front of your door or in the carport, 3053-01. Enjoy golf, swimming, tennis, two fitness centers and over 250 social clubs with their many activities. Central heat and air conditioning keep you comfortable and there is a side-by-side washer/dryer in the condo. A large, furnished patio offers overflow space for outdoor entertaining. This showcase home is close to Gate 7 and 8 for easy and quick access to the seaside resort of Laguna Beach with its art galleries, renowned restaurants, shops, and walks along beaches, cliffs and through canyons. Laguna Woods Village offers free transportation throughout the community and to adjacent shopping and medical facilities. September 2019 to May 2020. Not available June, July and August. Seasonable rental rates apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 Via Serena N have any available units?
3103 Via Serena N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3103 Via Serena N have?
Some of 3103 Via Serena N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 Via Serena N currently offering any rent specials?
3103 Via Serena N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 Via Serena N pet-friendly?
No, 3103 Via Serena N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3103 Via Serena N offer parking?
Yes, 3103 Via Serena N offers parking.
Does 3103 Via Serena N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3103 Via Serena N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 Via Serena N have a pool?
No, 3103 Via Serena N does not have a pool.
Does 3103 Via Serena N have accessible units?
No, 3103 Via Serena N does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 Via Serena N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3103 Via Serena N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3103 Via Serena N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3103 Via Serena N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College