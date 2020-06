Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carport pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM MANOR FACING LOVELY GREENBELT AREA. GREAT LOCATION NEAR CLUBHOUSE 1, POOL & LIBRARY. BRAND NEW VINYL WOOD LIKE FLOORING THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. KING SIZE BED IN MASTER BEDROOM. WALK IN SHOWER. COMMUNITY LAUNDRY ROOM & CARPORT ON SAME LEVEL AS HOME. NO STAIRS. ENJOY ALL THE AMENITIES OF THE RESORT STYLE LIVING IN LAGUNA WOODS VILLAGE. GOLF, TENNIS, POOLS, CLUBHOUSES, FREE BUS TRANSPORTATION THRU OUT THE VILLAGE. ONLY 8 MILES TO LAGUNA BEACH.