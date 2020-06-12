2403 Via Mariposa W

Amenities

THIS CAN EITHER BE A SHORT OR LONG TERM FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED LEASE... SEE DETAILS

This is a great location! You can't beat the closeness (within walking distance) to Clubhouse 4 and all the activities located there. Plenty of parking. Light and bright good feeling home. Enjoy the enclosed glass balcony view off the living room. Also, wonderful cross ventilation... Corner location in the resort style 55+ community of Laguna Woods. NO STAIRS--elevator takes you to the this first floor unit. Subterrean parking with storgare cabinet. Tile floors in kitchen, hall and baths. Carpeting in living area and both bedrooms. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for extra privacy. Add all this to the amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village and you have a winning combination -- 27 hole championship golf course or the 9 hole executive par 3 course, tennis, paddle tennis, lawn bowling, 2 fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, equestrian center, gardening opportunities, art studio, world class wood shop, over 200 clubs and organizations ensure you will never get bored here! Plus, free bus transportation around the community and nearby shopping and bus trips. Also, there is a very economical RV storage area to park your RV. Country Club Living at its BEST and just approximately 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach!