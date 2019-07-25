All apartments in Laguna Woods
2330 Via Mariposa W

2330 via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2330 via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful, light and bright ground level Casa Linda model located close to the Club House #4 which has a swimming pool, various art classes and workshops. This home features a lovely kitchen with granite counter tops and fresh paint throughout. The spacious patio is surrounded by blooming roses, dahlias, citrus trees and lush greenery. You can park right in front for easy access, no steps to front door.

Guarded gates, 3 state of the art fitness centers, a dedicated American Contract Bridge League room, 5 swimming pools, a 10 court tennis complex, equestrian center and 36 holes of championship golf, a dedicated American Contract Bridge League room, 814-seat theatre, 24-hour security service, free bus services, 200+ social clubs and much more. Close proximity to freeways, major shopping, many restaurants, outstanding medical facilities and only a short distance to beautiful Laguna Beach and Disneyland. Water, trash and HOA dues are paid by the owner. Tenant needs to pay electricity only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2330 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2330 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2330 Via Mariposa W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2330 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
No, 2330 Via Mariposa W does not offer parking.
Does 2330 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
Yes, 2330 Via Mariposa W has a pool.
Does 2330 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2330 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Via Mariposa W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.
