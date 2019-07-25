2330 Via Mariposa W

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room tennis court

Beautiful, light and bright ground level Casa Linda model located close to the Club House #4 which has a swimming pool, various art classes and workshops. This home features a lovely kitchen with granite counter tops and fresh paint throughout. The spacious patio is surrounded by blooming roses, dahlias, citrus trees and lush greenery. You can park right in front for easy access, no steps to front door.



Guarded gates, 3 state of the art fitness centers, a dedicated American Contract Bridge League room, 5 swimming pools, a 10 court tennis complex, equestrian center and 36 holes of championship golf, a dedicated American Contract Bridge League room, 814-seat theatre, 24-hour security service, free bus services, 200+ social clubs and much more. Close proximity to freeways, major shopping, many restaurants, outstanding medical facilities and only a short distance to beautiful Laguna Beach and Disneyland. Water, trash and HOA dues are paid by the owner. Tenant needs to pay electricity only.