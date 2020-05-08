2289 Via Puerta

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room

Just in time for Spring….This beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath Castilla model offers a spacious living and dining area with room for entertaining. Enjoy views of the hills of Saddleback mountains and sunsets from inside or outdoor on the large wrap around enclosed patio. The unit has lots of windows that let in plenty of natural light. The kitchen has granite counters, white cabinets, soft closing drawers, recessed lighting and a new refrigerator. Master Suite has a walk-in shower with tile enclosure and seamless glass door, and a vanity area with Quartz counter tops. Both bedrooms have newer carpet and baseboards. The guest bathroom offers a walk-in tub/shower, Quartz counter top and fog free mirror. Ceilings are scraped and smooth, and interior has been freshly painted. A/C in bedroom and dining area were replaced in 2018. Laguna Woods is a 55+ community that offers 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, a championship 27-hole golf course and 9-hole executive course, equestrian center, 3 fitness centers, Performing Arts Theater, Library, computer lab and over 250 clubs and organizations. Only 10 minutes from Laguna Beach. Resort style living at its best!