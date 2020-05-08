All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

2289 Via Puerta

2289 Via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2289 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
Just in time for Spring….This beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath Castilla model offers a spacious living and dining area with room for entertaining. Enjoy views of the hills of Saddleback mountains and sunsets from inside or outdoor on the large wrap around enclosed patio. The unit has lots of windows that let in plenty of natural light. The kitchen has granite counters, white cabinets, soft closing drawers, recessed lighting and a new refrigerator. Master Suite has a walk-in shower with tile enclosure and seamless glass door, and a vanity area with Quartz counter tops. Both bedrooms have newer carpet and baseboards. The guest bathroom offers a walk-in tub/shower, Quartz counter top and fog free mirror. Ceilings are scraped and smooth, and interior has been freshly painted. A/C in bedroom and dining area were replaced in 2018. Laguna Woods is a 55+ community that offers 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, a championship 27-hole golf course and 9-hole executive course, equestrian center, 3 fitness centers, Performing Arts Theater, Library, computer lab and over 250 clubs and organizations. Only 10 minutes from Laguna Beach. Resort style living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2289 Via Puerta have any available units?
2289 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2289 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2289 Via Puerta's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2289 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2289 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2289 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2289 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2289 Via Puerta offer parking?
No, 2289 Via Puerta does not offer parking.
Does 2289 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2289 Via Puerta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2289 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2289 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2289 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2289 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2289 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2289 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2289 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2289 Via Puerta has units with air conditioning.
