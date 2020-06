Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Remodeled Casa Contenta 2 bedroom 2 bath. Come and enjoy all the amenities such as 27 hole golf course, 5 pools, 8 clubhouses and so much more. You are only 7 miles from Laguna Beach which has world class restaurants and art galleries plus Disney only 25 mins away. Come and enjoy your retirement.