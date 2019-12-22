2276 Via Mariposa E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport gym pool pool table

Located in Laguna Woods Village a 55+ adult community, Popular 1 BED/1BATH, lower CONDO unit with a LARGE gated, tiled patio with private entry.. Large living room opens to the dining room with easy-care laminate flooring. The bedroom was just freshly painted and has new laminate flooring also. There is a built-in storage/display unit in the dining room. The kitchen has a BRAND NEW microwave and a water filtration for the refrigerator and drinking water. Enjoy the convenience of your INSIDE WASHER AND DRYER in the hall closet. The bedroom is spacious with a large closet.

Dutch entry door window opens up the patio. Assigned carport parking space with storage is provided also. You can park in front of the property to enter up the sidewalk with NO STEPS!!

Laguna Woods Village Amenities - Enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses, tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, shuffleboard courts, craft and hobby workshops, garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community, and library. Over 250 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants and the BEACH.