2208 Via Mariposa E

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

Lovely home located in the prestigious 55 and over community of Laguna Woods. This excellent floorplan features a spacious remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful French doors throughout the home, and sizeable living and dining room areas. Other features include tile in the kitchen, dining room and hallways, and carpet in the bedrooms. In addition, this home is an end unit with only 1 common wall, no stairs, assigned carport, and 2 laundry rooms within close proximity. The large balcony is the perfect place to relax and enjoy breathtaking views of the Saddleback Mountains. Amenities include seven clubhouses, a golf course, swimming pools and numerous other activities to enjoy. A Must See!