2132 VIA PUERTA

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Beautifully remodeled single level 1bdrm condo on same level as carport. Brand new custom tile flooring, rich designer paint colors, smooth cathedral ceilings, gorgeous new granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances. New dishwasher, ove, cooktop, refrigerator. The kitchen skylight is full of natural light from the skylight and new lighting. The Bathroom has a new granite countertop, sink, faucet and light fixtures. Convenient location in Gates 5 & 6, popular clubhouse 4 with swimming pool, woodshop, art studio and more! Enjoy all the amenities of the active Senior community of Laguna Woods Village, enjoy golf, tennis, 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, horse back riding, bus transportation to local shopping, medical facilities,there are over 200 clubs & organizations and approx. 8 miles to beautiful Laguna Beach!