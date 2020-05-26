All apartments in Laguna Woods
2132 VIA PUERTA
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2132 VIA PUERTA

2132 Via Puerta · (714) 928-3976
Location

2132 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled single level 1bdrm condo on same level as carport. Brand new custom tile flooring, rich designer paint colors, smooth cathedral ceilings, gorgeous new granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances. New dishwasher, ove, cooktop, refrigerator. The kitchen skylight is full of natural light from the skylight and new lighting. The Bathroom has a new granite countertop, sink, faucet and light fixtures. Convenient location in Gates 5 & 6, popular clubhouse 4 with swimming pool, woodshop, art studio and more! Enjoy all the amenities of the active Senior community of Laguna Woods Village, enjoy golf, tennis, 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, horse back riding, bus transportation to local shopping, medical facilities,there are over 200 clubs & organizations and approx. 8 miles to beautiful Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 VIA PUERTA have any available units?
2132 VIA PUERTA has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2132 VIA PUERTA have?
Some of 2132 VIA PUERTA's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 VIA PUERTA currently offering any rent specials?
2132 VIA PUERTA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 VIA PUERTA pet-friendly?
No, 2132 VIA PUERTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2132 VIA PUERTA offer parking?
Yes, 2132 VIA PUERTA does offer parking.
Does 2132 VIA PUERTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 VIA PUERTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 VIA PUERTA have a pool?
Yes, 2132 VIA PUERTA has a pool.
Does 2132 VIA PUERTA have accessible units?
No, 2132 VIA PUERTA does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 VIA PUERTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 VIA PUERTA has units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 VIA PUERTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 2132 VIA PUERTA does not have units with air conditioning.
