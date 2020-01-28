All apartments in Laguna Woods
147 Avenida Majorca

147 Avenida Majorca · No Longer Available
Location

147 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
Welcome home to this lovely updated La Corona model, single level end unit with no stars and no one above or below! CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT, newer carpet in bedrooms, Pergo style flooring in entry, living room and kitchen, designer paint, and inside STACKABLE WASHER & DRYER. The one large bathroom has recently been split into two one having a shower tub the other a powder room with sink and toliet. All new DOUBLE PANED WINDOWS for energy conservation and noise prevention Cathedral ceiling in the kitchen with new sliding doors to direct access patio and window with serene view of the trees and grass areas. Nice private location. Come enjoy all the amenities of this 55 plus guard gated community with over 250 cllubs. Golf, tennis, swimming, library, 7 club houses, horse stables, free bus system and so much more! Conveniently located near the freeway, shopping, restaurants and world class medical centers. Life begins at 55!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

