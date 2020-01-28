147 Avenida Majorca

Amenities

Welcome home to this lovely updated La Corona model, single level end unit with no stars and no one above or below! CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT, newer carpet in bedrooms, Pergo style flooring in entry, living room and kitchen, designer paint, and inside STACKABLE WASHER & DRYER. The one large bathroom has recently been split into two one having a shower tub the other a powder room with sink and toliet. All new DOUBLE PANED WINDOWS for energy conservation and noise prevention Cathedral ceiling in the kitchen with new sliding doors to direct access patio and window with serene view of the trees and grass areas. Nice private location. Come enjoy all the amenities of this 55 plus guard gated community with over 250 cllubs. Golf, tennis, swimming, library, 7 club houses, horse stables, free bus system and so much more! Conveniently located near the freeway, shopping, restaurants and world class medical centers. Life begins at 55!