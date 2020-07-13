Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

310 Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laguna Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
29 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Central Laguna Hills
26382 Eva Street
26382 Eva Street, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2055 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home Located in Highly Desirable Community of Lomas-Laguna, Tucked in Between Laguna Hills, Aliso Viejo & Laguna Niguel. The Largest & Highly Popular 4 Bedrooms Floor-plan/3 Bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna Hills
22112 Bianco
22112 Bianco, Laguna Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,690
2539 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful and lovely five bedrooms and an additional office single story home. new windows, flooring , kitchen, redone bathrooms etc.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Laguna Hills
26485 Los Alamitos Ave
26485 Los Alamitos Avenue, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1855 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family in Desirable Laguna Hills - 3-bedroom 2 bath single family home, all one level with a perfect layout located in the Amberhill Development a short distance to The Village at Nellie Gail Ranch.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Laguna Hills
24822 Weyburn
24822 Weyburn Drive, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1895 sqft
24822 Weyburn Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in Laguna Hills! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home in Laguna Hills on cul-de-sac. Nice large family room, living room opens to the back yard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
South Laguna Hills
26701 Quail Creek
26701 Quail Creek, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Why live in a crowded apartment complex when you can come home to your beautiful private condo with a waterfront view and babbling streams. Upper unit offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and spacious living room and bedroom with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna Hills
23461 Caminito Valle
23461 Caminito Valle, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Great Location, upgraded/updated 2 Levels Townhome, Newer Central Air, FAU heating, 2 skylights, Attached 1 Car Garage with Auto Opener & 1 Carport with Gate to entry.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna Hills
22216 Caminito Escobedo
22216 Caminito Escobedo, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1368 sqft
View View View!!! Best value in Laguna Hills complete remodel. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Laguna Village condo nestled in a wooded setting with spectacular greenbelt and hillside views.

1 of 71

Last updated May 10 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
South Laguna Hills
25965 Cedarbluff Terrace
25965 Cedarbluff Terrace, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
3513 sqft
This beautifully maintained two-story Moulton Ranch executive home is situated on a very private 35,000 sq. ft. lot with panoramic views complete with a private 300 ft. driveway with automatic gate controlled access.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Laguna Hills
22102 Bianco
22102 Bianco, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1290 sqft
Lovely 3 BD 2 BA Single Family Home in Laguna Hills - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story single family home in the lovely Laguna Hills community.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Central Laguna Hills
24392 Kingston Court
24392 Kingston Ct, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Large condo in the well sought after Crestline Village in Laguna Hills. NICLEY UPGRADED end unit 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has high ceilings, wood floors, recessed lighting and fire place in Living/Dining room area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Laguna Hills
23435 Caminito Lazaro
23435 Caminito Lazaro, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with attached garage is a must see. Upon entering the home you will go up stairs to enter the main floor which consist of the living room, kitchen and bedrooms areas all located on one level.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Hills
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
40 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,815
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,711
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,982
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2230 sqft
Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community. Incredible Golf Course and Saddle Back Mountain views! Perfect for watching July 4th Fireworks.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Laguna Hills, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laguna Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

