5812 Prairie Falcon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool playground tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Best house with most amenities in area! Located in a Cul-de-sac with views of the hills. Turn-Key home. Corian counters, Butcher block in kitchen with French doors leading out to covered patio and custom double b-b-q. Spacious back yard. Large master bedroom with fireplace, walk in closet with a Roman style Master Bath. Smart house Internet/iPhone/ipad controlled thermostat, automatic on/off restroom light switches, USB socket switches and much more! This quiet community features a community pool, spa, rv pking and walking trails! Award winning Bonita Unified School District. Located near Marshall Canyon and Sierra La Verne Golf Courses and Marshall Canyon Equestrian center. Also walking distance to Beautiful Live Oak Park with Tot lot, Tennis courts and athletic field.