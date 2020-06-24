All apartments in La Verne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5812 Prairie Falcon Drive

5812 Prairie Falcon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5812 Prairie Falcon Drive, La Verne, CA 91750
Bonita

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Best house with most amenities in area! Located in a Cul-de-sac with views of the hills. Turn-Key home. Corian counters, Butcher block in kitchen with French doors leading out to covered patio and custom double b-b-q. Spacious back yard. Large master bedroom with fireplace, walk in closet with a Roman style Master Bath. Smart house Internet/iPhone/ipad controlled thermostat, automatic on/off restroom light switches, USB socket switches and much more! This quiet community features a community pool, spa, rv pking and walking trails! Award winning Bonita Unified School District. Located near Marshall Canyon and Sierra La Verne Golf Courses and Marshall Canyon Equestrian center. Also walking distance to Beautiful Live Oak Park with Tot lot, Tennis courts and athletic field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive have any available units?
5812 Prairie Falcon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive have?
Some of 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5812 Prairie Falcon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive offer parking?
No, 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive has a pool.
Does 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive have accessible units?
No, 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5812 Prairie Falcon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
