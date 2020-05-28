All apartments in La Verne
Find more places like 3922 Chelsea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Verne, CA
/
3922 Chelsea Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

3922 Chelsea Drive

3922 Chelsea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Verne
See all
Foothill Corridor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3922 Chelsea Drive, La Verne, CA 91750
Foothill Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
La Verne, a city with small town charm. Home to the University of La Verne, Brackett Airport and sought after public and private schools. Located off US Route 66 in the quaint community of Bradford Place. This property has a prime location with a single alley entrance to your private garage. This townhome has been fully remodeled and will not disappoint! The 2 car garage leads you to an inviting outdoor living space. The area with stone slab concrete, covered and slated patio cover welcome you into this beautiful home. The kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry. The living area has laminate flooring and plantation shutters covering the windows. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs. Custom closets that make the heart sing. he Patio has been upgraded with stone walls and a stone seat. You will find upgraded design enhancements throughout the house. The community has 2 pools, clubhouse, and common areas nicely maintained. The landlord requires 2-month deposit Due to special circumstances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Chelsea Drive have any available units?
3922 Chelsea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 3922 Chelsea Drive have?
Some of 3922 Chelsea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Chelsea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Chelsea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Chelsea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3922 Chelsea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 3922 Chelsea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Chelsea Drive offers parking.
Does 3922 Chelsea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Chelsea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Chelsea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3922 Chelsea Drive has a pool.
Does 3922 Chelsea Drive have accessible units?
No, 3922 Chelsea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Chelsea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 Chelsea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3922 Chelsea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3922 Chelsea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln
La Verne, CA 91750
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750

Similar Pages

La Verne 1 BedroomsLa Verne 2 Bedrooms
La Verne Apartments with GymLa Verne Dog Friendly Apartments
La Verne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Foothill Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of La VerneCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine