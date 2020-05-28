3922 Chelsea Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

La Verne, a city with small town charm. Home to the University of La Verne, Brackett Airport and sought after public and private schools. Located off US Route 66 in the quaint community of Bradford Place. This property has a prime location with a single alley entrance to your private garage. This townhome has been fully remodeled and will not disappoint! The 2 car garage leads you to an inviting outdoor living space. The area with stone slab concrete, covered and slated patio cover welcome you into this beautiful home. The kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry. The living area has laminate flooring and plantation shutters covering the windows. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs. Custom closets that make the heart sing. he Patio has been upgraded with stone walls and a stone seat. You will find upgraded design enhancements throughout the house. The community has 2 pools, clubhouse, and common areas nicely maintained. The landlord requires 2-month deposit Due to special circumstances.