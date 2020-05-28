2954 Falconberg Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Pool House in North La Verne - Property Id: 221281



Beautiful pool home in the prestigious gated community in North La Verne. Minutes from shopping centers and restaurants, and the Golf Course. High ceilings with bright and airy rooms with beautiful views. The living room has a fireplace and French doors that open to the pool and backyard. The family room offers wood floors and a fireplace with great view to the pool and the garden-like back yard. The kitchen has wood floors, granite counter tops, recessed lighting and a bright breakfast nook area with a view of the front yard. The four bedrooms are upstairs. The master suit has a beautiful view. Two walk-in closets and a bonus room that can be used as an office. The backyard is an Oasis with private pool/spa, many palm trees, fire pit, detached pergola, separate kids play area. 3-car-garage with electrical panel of 220V outlet for charging an electric car. The home has many to offer with tile roof and Anderson dual pane windows. You can choose either Bonita or Claremont schools.

No Pets Allowed



