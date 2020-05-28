All apartments in La Verne
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

2954 Falconberg Dr

2954 Falconberg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2954 Falconberg Drive, La Verne, CA 91750
North La Verne

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Pool House in North La Verne - Property Id: 221281

Beautiful pool home in the prestigious gated community in North La Verne. Minutes from shopping centers and restaurants, and the Golf Course. High ceilings with bright and airy rooms with beautiful views. The living room has a fireplace and French doors that open to the pool and backyard. The family room offers wood floors and a fireplace with great view to the pool and the garden-like back yard. The kitchen has wood floors, granite counter tops, recessed lighting and a bright breakfast nook area with a view of the front yard. The four bedrooms are upstairs. The master suit has a beautiful view. Two walk-in closets and a bonus room that can be used as an office. The backyard is an Oasis with private pool/spa, many palm trees, fire pit, detached pergola, separate kids play area. 3-car-garage with electrical panel of 220V outlet for charging an electric car. The home has many to offer with tile roof and Anderson dual pane windows. You can choose either Bonita or Claremont schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221281
Property Id 221281

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5533404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2954 Falconberg Dr have any available units?
2954 Falconberg Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 2954 Falconberg Dr have?
Some of 2954 Falconberg Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 Falconberg Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2954 Falconberg Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 Falconberg Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2954 Falconberg Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 2954 Falconberg Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2954 Falconberg Dr offers parking.
Does 2954 Falconberg Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2954 Falconberg Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 Falconberg Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2954 Falconberg Dr has a pool.
Does 2954 Falconberg Dr have accessible units?
No, 2954 Falconberg Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 Falconberg Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2954 Falconberg Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2954 Falconberg Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2954 Falconberg Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

