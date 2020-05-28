All apartments in La Verne
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:38 AM

2609 2nd St.

2609 2nd Street · (909) 403-7521
Location

2609 2nd Street, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,810

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1705 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
There is so much to love here. This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an amazing backyard!

This house is located in the very desirable city of La Verne. It is in close proximity to The University of La Verne, Pomona fair grounds, breweries, and nearby the 210 , 10 and 57 freeways.

You have a cozy living room with a brick fireplace and built in shelving. There is a uniquely adorable kitchen which is perfectly centered between both large living spaces. Your second living space has vaulted ceilings and a lovely view of your picturesque backyard. You wont believe the concrete floors in the kitchen and living space off the backyard. This is perfect for that indoor/outdoor lifestyle California is known for!

The rest of the home features engineered hardwood throughout. The hallway leading to the bedrooms has plenty of built in storage. Each bedroom is spacious and the master bedroom has a brand new completely remodeled master bathroom.

Every room is boasting with natural light and views of gorgeous, lush mature trees.

There is a huge backyard, complete with a built in fire pit, pristine landscaping, hanging string lights, and the perfect centerpiece tree for shade in the summer and a cozy colorful setting in the fall.

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to Schedule a Showing. Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com
Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
417-B N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 2nd St. have any available units?
2609 2nd St. has a unit available for $2,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2609 2nd St. have?
Some of 2609 2nd St.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 2nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
2609 2nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 2nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 2nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 2609 2nd St. offer parking?
No, 2609 2nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 2609 2nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 2nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 2nd St. have a pool?
No, 2609 2nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 2609 2nd St. have accessible units?
No, 2609 2nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 2nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 2nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 2nd St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2609 2nd St. has units with air conditioning.
