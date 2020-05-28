2609 2nd St.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

There is so much to love here. This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an amazing backyard!



This house is located in the very desirable city of La Verne. It is in close proximity to The University of La Verne, Pomona fair grounds, breweries, and nearby the 210 , 10 and 57 freeways.



You have a cozy living room with a brick fireplace and built in shelving. There is a uniquely adorable kitchen which is perfectly centered between both large living spaces. Your second living space has vaulted ceilings and a lovely view of your picturesque backyard. You wont believe the concrete floors in the kitchen and living space off the backyard. This is perfect for that indoor/outdoor lifestyle California is known for!



The rest of the home features engineered hardwood throughout. The hallway leading to the bedrooms has plenty of built in storage. Each bedroom is spacious and the master bedroom has a brand new completely remodeled master bathroom.



Every room is boasting with natural light and views of gorgeous, lush mature trees.



There is a huge backyard, complete with a built in fire pit, pristine landscaping, hanging string lights, and the perfect centerpiece tree for shade in the summer and a cozy colorful setting in the fall.



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to Schedule a Showing. Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com

Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

417-B N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786