2505 Hayes Drive - 2505

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single level apartment unit for lease, it features:

1. Wood floor thru out the unit. No carpet

2. Dual pane glass window - saving energy.

3. LARGE living room with fireplace

4. Upgraded kitchen with washer & dryer provided

5. Master bedroom & master bathroom

6. Detached two car garage

7. Front patio like a small front yard for outdoor entertaining

8. Prestige La Verne school/ Bonita High School

9. Very convenient location, close Target, Starbucks, Marshalls, restaurants, banks, and easy access FWY 210

Triplex. Newer roof and windows! Very convenient location!