2505 Hayes Drive - 2505
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:25 AM

2505 Hayes Drive - 2505

2505 Hayes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Hayes Drive, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single level apartment unit for lease, it features:
1. Wood floor thru out the unit. No carpet
2. Dual pane glass window - saving energy.
3. LARGE living room with fireplace
4. Upgraded kitchen with washer & dryer provided
5. Master bedroom & master bathroom
6. Detached two car garage
7. Front patio like a small front yard for outdoor entertaining
8. Prestige La Verne school/ Bonita High School
9. Very convenient location, close Target, Starbucks, Marshalls, restaurants, banks, and easy access FWY 210
Triplex. Newer roof and windows! Very convenient location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 have any available units?
2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 have?
Some of 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 offers parking.
Does 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 have a pool?
No, 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 have accessible units?
No, 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2505 Hayes Drive - 2505 has units with air conditioning.
