2505 Hayes Drive - 2505

Amenities
Single level apartment unit for lease, it features:
1. Wood floor thru out the unit. No carpet
2. Dual pane glass window - saving energy.
3. LARGE living room with fireplace
4. Upgraded kitchen with washer & dryer provided
5. Master bedroom & master bathroom
6. Detached two car garage
7. Front patio like a small front yard for outdoor entertaining
8. Prestige La Verne school/ Bonita High School
9. Very convenient location, close Target, Starbucks, Marshalls, restaurants, banks, and easy access FWY 210
Triplex. Newer roof and windows! Very convenient location!