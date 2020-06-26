All apartments in La Verne
Find more places like 2462 Salamanca.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Verne, CA
/
2462 Salamanca
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

2462 Salamanca

2462 Salamanca · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Verne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2462 Salamanca, La Verne, CA 91750
North La Verne Hillside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
This is a "ROOM FOR RENT" OF PART OF single family residential home in a gated community. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs for rent. Each room is furnished with twin/queen sized bed, night stands, mirrored closet with organizer and ceiling fan. Owner will pay wi-fi. One is suite with private bathroom($1000 @ month), other two share one full bath with double sinks($950 @ month each). The rest of the house consists of a shared kitchen (light cooking is ok, with frig, microwave, stove and oven) with breakfast nook, family room, laundry room with washer/dryer. back yard with pool. Size of rooms are various, between 170-190 sqft each. This is perfect for student housing, business travelers, or short-term stay tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 Salamanca have any available units?
2462 Salamanca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 2462 Salamanca have?
Some of 2462 Salamanca's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 Salamanca currently offering any rent specials?
2462 Salamanca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 Salamanca pet-friendly?
No, 2462 Salamanca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 2462 Salamanca offer parking?
Yes, 2462 Salamanca offers parking.
Does 2462 Salamanca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2462 Salamanca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 Salamanca have a pool?
Yes, 2462 Salamanca has a pool.
Does 2462 Salamanca have accessible units?
No, 2462 Salamanca does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 Salamanca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2462 Salamanca has units with dishwashers.
Does 2462 Salamanca have units with air conditioning?
No, 2462 Salamanca does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln
La Verne, CA 91750
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750

Similar Pages

La Verne 1 BedroomsLa Verne 2 Bedrooms
La Verne Apartments with GymLa Verne Dog Friendly Apartments
La Verne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Foothill Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of La VerneCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine