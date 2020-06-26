2462 Salamanca

Amenities

This is a "ROOM FOR RENT" OF PART OF single family residential home in a gated community. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs for rent. Each room is furnished with twin/queen sized bed, night stands, mirrored closet with organizer and ceiling fan. Owner will pay wi-fi. One is suite with private bathroom($1000 @ month), other two share one full bath with double sinks($950 @ month each). The rest of the house consists of a shared kitchen (light cooking is ok, with frig, microwave, stove and oven) with breakfast nook, family room, laundry room with washer/dryer. back yard with pool. Size of rooms are various, between 170-190 sqft each. This is perfect for student housing, business travelers, or short-term stay tenants.