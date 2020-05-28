All apartments in La Verne
La Verne, CA
2156 Driver Lane
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

2156 Driver Lane

2156 Driver Lane · No Longer Available
La Verne
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pools
Location

2156 Driver Lane, La Verne, CA 91750
North La Verne

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 2 story 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home in a culdesac in the desirable area of North La Verne. This home is situated in an established neighborhood that shows pride of ownership, with a great school district. It is perfect for a growing family, that can enjoy the wonderful backyard with pool, jacuzzi and bbq area. Three car garage and availability for RV parking. It is minutes away from Sierra La Verne Country Club, Marshal Canyon Golf Course, Schools, Restaurants and 210 Fwy. This home is in a move-in condition ready for your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2156 Driver Lane have any available units?
2156 Driver Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 2156 Driver Lane have?
Some of 2156 Driver Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2156 Driver Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2156 Driver Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2156 Driver Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2156 Driver Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 2156 Driver Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2156 Driver Lane offers parking.
Does 2156 Driver Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2156 Driver Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2156 Driver Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2156 Driver Lane has a pool.
Does 2156 Driver Lane have accessible units?
No, 2156 Driver Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2156 Driver Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2156 Driver Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2156 Driver Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2156 Driver Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
