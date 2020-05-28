2156 Driver Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spacious 2 story 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home in a culdesac in the desirable area of North La Verne. This home is situated in an established neighborhood that shows pride of ownership, with a great school district. It is perfect for a growing family, that can enjoy the wonderful backyard with pool, jacuzzi and bbq area. Three car garage and availability for RV parking. It is minutes away from Sierra La Verne Country Club, Marshal Canyon Golf Course, Schools, Restaurants and 210 Fwy. This home is in a move-in condition ready for your family.